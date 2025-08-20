'An Elected State Govt At Mercy Of Whims And Fancies Of Governor': SC During Presidential Reference Hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday queried if a governor were to simply withhold his assent to the bills, without returning them to the legislative assembly, would it not place an elected government at the whims and fancies of the Governor.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha, and AS Chandurkar, was hearing submissions on the Presidential reference, which raised constitutional questions on whether the court can impose timelines for Governors and the President to deal with Bills passed by state assemblies.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, contended before the bench that according to Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor has these options: grant assent, withhold assent, reserve the bill for the president's consideration, or return the bill to the legislative assembly. Mehta said the Governor is bound by these options but which option to choose is his discretion.

The bench was informed that if the Governor says that he was withholding the assent, then it means that the bill dies, and the Governor need not return the bill to the legislative assembly for reconsideration if assent was withheld. The bench asked if such a power is recognised, would it not enable the Governor to withhold the bill indefinitely?

The bench asked Mehta, according to him, withholding means the bill falls through? The bench further queried, if he does not exercise the option of resending for reconsideration, he will withhold it for time immemorial. "Would we not be giving total powers to the Governor to sit in over the appeal….", asked the CJI.

Mehta said powers are given by the Constitution. "Government elected by majority will be at the whims and fancies of the governor", said the CJI.

Mehta said all of us derive our powers from the Constitution and emphasised that the power to reject the bill is there, and that is his case.

"According to you, if the governor feels if the bill is not correct or lacking something, it is not necessary for him to exercise the power under proviso. He may bypass the proviso….", noted the bench.

Mehta replied, "That is not my case. That is the extreme case visualised in Tamil Nadu, and whether we like it or not, we are burdened with the Tamil Nadu case. I am arguing the dehors Tamil Nadu case".

The bench pointed out that the term 'withhold' is used twice in Article 200, first in the main provision and second in the proviso. Mehta contended before the bench that Governor's power to withhold assent was meant to be used sparingly and only in extraordinary situations, especially when a bill passed by the assembly was repugnant to an existing central law.

The apex court orally observed that the Governor cannot send bills to the President for consideration when presented to him for the second time after the state assembly has cleared it, while questioning the Centre over the powers of the Governor when it comes to granting assent to bills.

The bench also asked whether the country has lived up to the expectations of the Constitution framers that there will be harmony between the Governor and the state government, besides the consultation on various issues between the two power centres. The bench made this observation when Mehta referred to the constituent assembly debates on the appointment and powers of the Governor.

Mehta contended that unlike criticism made in different quarters, the post of Governor is not for political asylum seekers but has certain powers and responsibility under the Constitution. Mehta said that elaborate debates on the role and appointment of Governors has taken place in the constituent assembly keeping in view the federal scheme of the Constitution. The bench observed, "if the Governor can indefinitely withhold assent, governments formed by majority support would be at the mercy of an unelected appointee".

"Exercising power under proviso he can return the bill to the legislative assembly for reconsideration. Now, if the bill is passed again by the house and presented to the governor for assent, the governor shall not withhold assent. He cannot send the bill for consideration of the President in the second instance”, it noted.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed Mehta's submissions and argued that by that logic, the President could also withhold assent on Centre's bills under Article 111 of the Constitution. The apex court is likely to continue the hearing tomorrow.

In May, President Droupadi Murmu exercised powers under Article 143(1) to know from the top court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for the exercise of discretion by the president while dealing with the bills passed by state assemblies.