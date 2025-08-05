SC: Pollution Boards Have Powers To Impose Restitutionary Damages

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the powers of the pollution control boards to impose restitutionary and compensatory damages for environmental harm, saying that given their broad statutory mandate and the significant duty towards public health and environmental protection, they must have the power and distinction to decide the appropriate action against a polluting entity.

A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, in a judgment delivered on August 4, said: "We direct that pollution control boards can impose and collect as restitutionary and compensatory damages fixed sums of monies or require furnishing bank guarantees as an ex-ante measure towards potential environmental damage in exercise of powers under Sections 33A and 31A of the Water and Air Acts".

Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment, observed that given their broad statutory mandate and the significant duty towards public health and environmental protection, the boards must have the power and distinction to decide the appropriate action against a polluting entity.

Justice Narasimha said having considered the principles that govern Indian environmental laws, "we have held that the environmental regulators, the pollution control boards exercising powers under the water and air acts, can impose and collect restitutionary or compensatory damages in the form of fixed sum of monies or require furnishing of bank guarantees as an ex-ante measure to prevent potential environmental damage".

He stressed that it is essential that the boards function effectively and efficiently by adopting such measures as is necessary in a given situation. "The boards can decide whether a polluting entity needs to be punished by imposition of penalty or if the situation demands immediate restoration of the environmental damage by the polluter or both", said Justice Narasimha.

The apex court held that the boards have the power to direct the payment of environmental damages, "we make it clear that this power must always be guided by two overarching principles". "First, that the power cannot be exercised in an arbitrary manner; and second, the process of exercising this power must be infused with transparency”, observed the bench, adding that the apex court had already underscored the importance of strong institutional frameworks in environmental governance that are effective, accountable, and transparent.

"It is further directed that the power to impose or collect restitutionary or compensatory damages or the requirement to furnish bank guarantees as an ex-ante measure under Sections 33A and 31A of the Water and Air Acts shall be enforced only after detailing the principle and procedure incorporating basic principles of natural justice in the subordinate legislation", said the bench.

The top court made it clear that such damages differ from criminal penalties, as they are civil in nature and intended to restore or prevent environmental degradation rather than punish violators.

The apex court made these observations while setting aside a 2012 Delhi High Court decision, which curtailed the powers of pollution control boards to demand environmental damages.

The apex court’s judgment reinforced the "polluter pays" and precautionary principles as central tenets of environmental law.

The bench said environmental regulators have a compelling duty to adopt and apply preventive measures irrespective of actual environmental damage. "Ex-ante action shall be taken by these regulators and for this purpose a certain measure in exercise of powers under Sections 33A and 31A of the Water and Air Acts is necessary", it said.

The bench said the powers of the boards under Sections 33A and 31A of the Water and Air Acts are identical to those of Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act.

"Under Section 5, the Central Government or its delegate has the power to issue directions to the polluting industry to pay certain amounts and utilise the said fund for carrying out remedial measures. The boards are empowered to take similar actions under Sections 33A and 31A of the Acts", it said.

The bench said that the division bench of the High Court was not correct in restrictively reading the powers of the boards. "We are of the opinion that these regulators in exercise of these powers can impose and collect, as restitutionary or compensatory damages fixed sum of monies or require furnishing bank guarantees as an ex-ante measure towards potential or actual environmental damage", said the bench.

The bench said application of the polluter pays principle not only includes payment for restoring the damaged environment, taking remedial action to deal with the damage and compensating for the direct harm caused, but also for avoiding pollution.

"Indian environmental law has assimilated the principle of polluter pays and there is also a statutory incorporation of this principle in our laws. The invocation of this principle is triggered in the situations; i) when an established threshold or prescribed requirement is exceeded or breached, and it does result in environmental damage, ii) when an established threshold or prescribed requirement is not exceeded or breached, nevertheless the act in question results in environmental damage and also iii) when a potential risk or a likely adverse impact to the environment is anticipated, irrespective of whether or not prescribed thresholds or requirements are exceeded or breached", said the apex court.

