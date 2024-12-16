ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Petitioners Against 'Dharam Sansad' In Ghaziabad To Send Email Seeking Urgent Listing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked some former bureaucrats and social activists who moved a plea against a 'Dharam Sansad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, alleging a call was issued for the "genocide of Muslims", to send an email seeking urgent listing.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned in the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for urgent hearing. The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar, asked Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, to file an email seeking urgent listing of the plea. "I will consider. Please send an email," the Chief Justice said.

Senior bureaucrats and activists move the apex court in a contempt petition against the Ghaziabad District administration and the UP State Police for their willful and deliberate contempt of the orders of the court wherein the court has directed all competent and appropriate authorities to take suo motu action against individuals or groups who indulge in communal activities and hate speeches.

Bhushan said an open call for the genocide of Muslims had been made and the plea needed urgent hearing as the 'Dharam Sansad' would be commencing on Tuesday. The 'Dharam Sansad' by the Yati Narsinghanand Foundation is proposed to be held from Tuesday to Saturday at the Shiv-Shakti temple complex in Ghaziabad's Dasna.