SC Asks Petitioners Against 'Dharam Sansad' In Ghaziabad To Send Email Seeking Urgent Listing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked some former bureaucrats and social activists who moved a plea against a 'Dharam Sansad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, alleging a call was issued for the "genocide of Muslims", to send an email seeking urgent listing.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned in the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for urgent hearing. The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar, asked Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, to file an email seeking urgent listing of the plea. "I will consider. Please send an email," the Chief Justice said.
Senior bureaucrats and activists move the apex court in a contempt petition against the Ghaziabad District administration and the UP State Police for their willful and deliberate contempt of the orders of the court wherein the court has directed all competent and appropriate authorities to take suo motu action against individuals or groups who indulge in communal activities and hate speeches.
Bhushan said an open call for the genocide of Muslims had been made and the plea needed urgent hearing as the 'Dharam Sansad' would be commencing on Tuesday. The 'Dharam Sansad' by the Yati Narsinghanand Foundation is proposed to be held from Tuesday to Saturday at the Shiv-Shakti temple complex in Ghaziabad's Dasna.
Activists and former bureaucrats have moved a contempt petition against the Ghaziabad district administration and the Uttar Pradesh Police for their "willful and deliberate contempt" of the orders of the top court by which it had directed all competent and appropriate authorities to take suo motu action against individuals or groups indulging in communal activities and hate speeches.
The petitioners include activist Aruna Roy, retired IAS officer Ashok Kumar Sharma, former IFS officers Deb Mukarji and Navrekha Sharma, and others. An earlier 'Dharam Sansad' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar courted controversy due to alleged hate speeches. Criminal prosecution was initiated against several persons, including Yati Narsinghanand and others, in that connection.
The apex court in April 2023, on a writ petition by Shaheen Abdullah, had directed all states/UTs to register suo motu FIRs in offences such as Section 153A, 153B, 295A and 506 of IPC etc in cases of hate speech, without any complaint being filed.