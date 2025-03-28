'Understand Your Predicament….': SC Permits HD Kumaraswamy To Move HC In Contempt Proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy to move the High Court of Karnataka in connection with his grievance that an eviction notice was issued against him based on proceedings, where he is not a party.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and SVN Bhatti.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kumaraswamy, described the situation as a "comedy of errors". Rohatgi contended before the bench that though the Lokayukta had closed the matter years ago, however, local authorities recently issued an eviction notice against him based on contempt proceedings.

The bench observed that Kumaraswamy had already challenged the eviction before the High Court, and he was also entitled to bring to the attention of the court that proceedings were being used to initiate action against him despite the deletion of his name from the array of parties. "We appreciate the predicament in which the petitioner is placed," the bench observed orally.

The bench said at one stage in the matter, his name was deleted from contempt, then an eviction notice was issued.

Rohatgi said his client had no role in the contempt petition, but he is now being made to face its consequences. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Samaj Parivartan Samudaya, contended that the petitioner has already filed a writ petition in the high court challenging the eviction.

After hearing submissions, the bench said, since the petitioner has already filed a writ petition before the high court challenging the eviction, he is directed to pursue that remedy. The apex court disposed of the special leave petition filed by Kumaraswamy, who was aggrieved with the series of orders issued on contempt proceedings from 2020 till January 29, 2025.

Kumaraswamy’s plea said that he is also the owner of the following land parcels in Kethaganahalli village, Bidadi Hobli, Ramanagara. It was alleged that Kumaraswamy and his associates illegally encroached on government land in Kethaganahalli village near Bidadi.