Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Supreme Court Orders Fresh Review Of Temple’s Plea Against Media Coverage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed a trial court in Karnataka to decide afresh the plea filed by the secretary of the Dharmasthala temple seeking to restrain the publication of allegedly defamatory reports in the Dharmasthala mass burials case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan. The bench expressed its discontent with a media gag in the matter.

Justice Manmohan said gag orders are only passed in the rarest of rare cases. Citing an example, he said that a journalist has learnt that a police officer has the number of a terrorist, then it cannot be published. “Gag orders are super injunctions. They stifle free speech. In this case there is one sanitation worker. If we pass a super injunction even his statement cannot be reported... we live in a free country," said Justice Manmohan.

The bench said let the matter be argued before the trial court and it can decide on the matter independently. It was argued that if a judge is shown to be accepting money, what will happen to the institution?

The bench said, “These are all memes. We can ask them to pull it down. You’re right, there must be some limit to it”, and added that it is not keen on a gag order.

"You show all this to the trial court. Let them apply their mind independently and decide," said the bench. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the temple administration, requested the court to grant some form of injunction.