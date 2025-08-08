Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Supreme Court Orders Fresh Review Of Temple’s Plea Against Media Coverage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed a trial court in Karnataka to decide afresh the plea filed by the secretary of the Dharmasthala temple seeking to restrain the publication of allegedly defamatory reports in the Dharmasthala mass burials case.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan. The bench expressed its discontent with a media gag in the matter.
Justice Manmohan said gag orders are only passed in the rarest of rare cases. Citing an example, he said that a journalist has learnt that a police officer has the number of a terrorist, then it cannot be published. “Gag orders are super injunctions. They stifle free speech. In this case there is one sanitation worker. If we pass a super injunction even his statement cannot be reported... we live in a free country," said Justice Manmohan.
The bench said let the matter be argued before the trial court and it can decide on the matter independently. It was argued that if a judge is shown to be accepting money, what will happen to the institution?
The bench said, “These are all memes. We can ask them to pull it down. You’re right, there must be some limit to it”, and added that it is not keen on a gag order.
"You show all this to the trial court. Let them apply their mind independently and decide," said the bench. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the temple administration, requested the court to grant some form of injunction.
Rohatgi also pointed out that news channels and social media were running defamatory reports, and produced posts of allegedly defamatory internet memes.
Rohatgi said, “Give me at least some injunction. One man moves the high court. The law is, he who moves should get the benefit. How are 299 others (other media outlets, who were earlier subjected to the media gag) getting the benefit? Lordships may give some protection...”
The bench said it is not keen to entertain this contention and ordered the trial court to decide on the temple administration's plea for an interim injunction afresh.
"We direct the trial court to decide the application within two weeks from the next day of hearing”, said the bench. The apex court made it clear that any observations made by the high court should not influence the trial court while entertaining the application for stay afresh.
The apex court was hearing a plea by the secretary, Dharmasthala Temple institutions, Harshendra Kumar D, challenging an order passed by the Karnataka High Court. The high court had quashed the media gag imposed by a Bengaluru civil court on YouTube channel Kudla Rampage regarding its reportage on the Dharmasthala mass burial case.
The case originates from the media coverage that followed serious allegations made by a former sanitation worker employed at the Dharmasthala Manjunathaswamy Temple. In a police complaint, he alleged that he had been forced by his supervisors to bury numerous bodies, including those of women, for nearly two decades.
