'Examine Closure Of Delhi's Urban Homeless Shelters For Metro Work': SC To NALSA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to inspect and submit a report over the relocation of urban homeless shelters, due to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) work, in the national capital.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices N V Anjaria and Alok Aradhe. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, contended that several hundred persons would be rendered homeless due to closure of these shelters. Bhushan submitted that there is a significant increase in the number of people seeking shelter at night. The bench was informed that six shelters had already been shut down in the past.

The bench was hearing a 2003 Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one E R Kumar. The plea drew the court's attention on closure of eight existing shelter homes at Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan in the capital due to construction work of DMRC. It was argued before the bench that now the authorities intend to close down another eight shelters located in Sarai Kale Khan, and Anand Vihar, which presently house over 1,000 homeless people.

The bench was informed that the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has permitted the shifting of these shelters for ongoing Delhi Metro-related construction work, and alternative sites have been identified for relocation.

"We direct the director of NALSA to appoint an officer of NALSA who shall examine the issue and submit a report (1) the number of people residing in the shelter homes …(2) whether the alternative site has capacity to accommodate the people; (3) facilities available at the site," said the bench. The top court said the inspection should be carried out after 8 PM and asked the NALSA to submit a report within two weeks.