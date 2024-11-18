ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Very Strange, Never Seen…’, SC on Unopposed Election of 3,000 Panchayat Candidates in Punjab

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is very strange that out of 13,000 panchayat office bearers, 3000 were elected unopposed in recently held polls in Punjab.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar.

During the hearing, the bench was surprised when it was informed that 3,000 odd posts in panchayat posts, out of over 13000, were elected unopposed. “This is very strange! I have never seen such figures… These are significant numbers,” the CJI said.

One of the counsel contended that the symbol of a candidate was removed during the elections. The bench was also surprised to learn that hundreds of petitions were dismissed by the high court without affording proper hearing to the affected parties.

The bench said the candidates whose nomination papers were rejected or torn can also move the Punjab and Haryana High Court with their grievances. The bench made it clear that their pleas cannot be rejected on the grounds of violation of the limitation period and the petitions have to be dealt with on merits.