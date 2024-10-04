SC Orders Independent SIT Probe Into Tirupati Laddu Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a fresh investigation by an independent special investigation team (SIT) into the allegations of using animal fat in laddoos served as prasad at the Tirupati temple.
The SIT will consist of officers of the CBI, state police, and a representative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the CBI director will supervise the SIT.
A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said, “At the outset, we clarify that we have not gone into allegations and counter allegations in either petitions or stand of the respondent. We clarify that we will not permit the court to be used as a political battleground."
However, to assuage the feelings of crores of people, we find that the investigation should be conducted by an independent SIT consisting of representatives of the state police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and a representative of FSSAI, the bench said.
The bench said it would be appropriate that the investigation be carried out under the supervision of the director of CBI. “We, however, clarify that our order would not be construed as any reflection on the independence or the fairness of the officers of the SIT….we are passing the order for independent agency only to assuage the feelings of crores of people having faith in the deity”, said the bench.
The bench said the SIT appointed by the Andhra Pradesh Government is substituted by the independent SIT: two officers of the CBI, nominated by the director of CBI, two officers of the state police, nominated by the AP government, and one senior officer of FSSAI.
The bench noted that the allegations in the FIR have the potential to hurt the sentiments of people residing globally. In the previous hearing, the apex court had asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instructions as to whether the investigation can be continued by the SIT, which was appointed by the AP government or it should be looked into by an independent investigation agency.
During the hearing, Mehta contended that politics is taking over the faith of crores of people. The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.
Petitions were filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy, historian Dr Vikram Sampath, another person, and Sudarshan TV channel Editor Suresh Chavhanke.
Read More