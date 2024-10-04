ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders Independent SIT Probe Into Tirupati Laddu Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a fresh investigation by an independent special investigation team (SIT) into the allegations of using animal fat in laddoos served as prasad at the Tirupati temple.

The SIT will consist of officers of the CBI, state police, and a representative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the CBI director will supervise the SIT.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said, “At the outset, we clarify that we have not gone into allegations and counter allegations in either petitions or stand of the respondent. We clarify that we will not permit the court to be used as a political battleground."

However, to assuage the feelings of crores of people, we find that the investigation should be conducted by an independent SIT consisting of representatives of the state police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and a representative of FSSAI, the bench said.

The bench said it would be appropriate that the investigation be carried out under the supervision of the director of CBI. “We, however, clarify that our order would not be construed as any reflection on the independence or the fairness of the officers of the SIT….we are passing the order for independent agency only to assuage the feelings of crores of people having faith in the deity”, said the bench.