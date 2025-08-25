ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs Social Media Influencers To Display Apology On Their Show For Ridiculing Disabled

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to frame guidelines for social media to curb speeches that offend or ridicule disabled, women, children and senior citizens.

Published : August 25, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed five social media influencers, including "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina, to display the apology on their podcast, programme for ridiculing disabled persons.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, which asked the Centre to frame guidelines to curb speeches offending or ridiculing disabled, women, children and senior citizens, said freedom of speech and expression can't apply to commercial speech hurting the sentiments of other communities.

The apex court said that it would consider imposing a penalty on the influencers for offending disabled persons at a later stage. The bench told Attorney General R Venkataramani that the guidelines for social media regulations should not be a knee-jerk reaction to one incident but based on broad based parameters incorporating views of all stakeholders.

Except Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai, who was exempted from physical appearance subject to her undertaking that an unconditional apology will be aired in her programme, the rest of the social media influencers were present in the court.

The top court also pulled up Raina for his affidavit giving an apology and said he initially tried to defend himself and tried to look innocent. On July 15, the top court asked the five social media influencers, including Raina, to appear before the court in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities.

