'Ground Realities Matter, Law Alone Won't Be Enough To Find A solution': SC On SYL Canal Dispute

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal dispute between Punjab and Haryana, an age-old issue between the two states with tensions persisting for decades, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said ground realities have to be considered, as the resolution for the issue cannot be done on just the basis of the law.

The apex court also slammed the Punjab government's "highhandedness" in refusing to implement the top court’s order to construct its part of SYL Canal and de-notifying the land acquired for the purpose.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih. Senior counsel Shyam Divan, representing the Haryana Government, contended that the apex court’s 2002 decree requiring Punjab to construct its part of SYL Canal has to be implemented. The bench observed that ground realities would have to be considered and these matters cannot be decided only on the basis of law.

"It's not like a paper decree between two brothers that half of the land has to be allotted to each of them…The ground realities… what was the situation in Punjab for the last so many years…," said the bench.

Divan argued that people have to obey the orders of the court, and there cannot be a situation where after the decree, states unilaterally overturn the decree. The Haryana government counsel said it sends a very wrong message and requested the court to decide the matter, and pressed that Punjab has taken the law into its own hands.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, submitted before the bench that effective steps have been taken to resolve the issue amicably.

"They (Haryana) discharged their duty and constructed a 100 km canal…but you Punjab did not construct the 90 km you had to”, said the bench. The bench queried the Punjab government, was it not the act of highhandedness that once the decree was passed for construction of the canal, the land was de-notified which was acquired for the construction of the canal?

The bench told senior advocate Gurminder Singh that this is trying to defeat the decree of the court, and "this is a clear case of highhandedness". The Punjab government counsel contended that it is an emotive issue with the public, and it is essential to explore alternative measures. “Punjab, being a border state, could not afford this unrest on this issue….It is not as simplistic as Haryana is trying to put,” Singh submitted.

After hearing submissions, the bench directed Punjab and Haryana to cooperate with the Centre in reaching an amicable solution on the SYL canal dispute. The bench said it would hear the matter on August 13, if the dispute is not resolved.

The apex court in November 2016 declared the law passed by the Punjab assembly in 2004 terminating the SYL canal water-sharing agreement with neighbouring states unconstitutional. In early 2017, Punjab returned land, on which the canal was to be constructed, to the landowners.