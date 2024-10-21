ETV Bharat / bharat

Remarks On PM's Degree: SC Upholds Summons Against Arvind Kejriwal In Gujarat

The Supreme Court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging a Gujarat High Court order in a defamation case regarding PM Modi's educational qualifications.

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The Supreme Court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging a Gujarat High Court order in a defamation case regarding PM Modi's educational qualifications.
Arvind Kejriwal (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court refusing to quash summons in a defamation case over his alleged remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti noted that a separate bench of the apex court had junked the plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh on April 8 in the same case. "We must have a consistent approach," said the bench.

The Gujarat High Court had on February 16 dismissed the pleas of Singh and Kejriwal seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in the case.

Both politicians had challenged in the high court the summons issued by a trial court in the case filed by the Gujarat University and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision pleas against the summons.

REMARKS ON PM DEGREEARVIND KEJRIWAL REMARKS ON PM MODIKEJRIWAL REMARKS ON PM DEGREE

