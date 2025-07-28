SC: 'What Is Wrong With IIT Kharagpur? Why Are Students Committing Suicide'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over the death of students by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, saying, "What is wrong with IIT Kharagpur? Why are students committing suicide?"

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The bench was hearing a suo motu case concerning student suicides at IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University. The apex court earlier this month had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. The top court had appointed senior advocate Aparna Bhatt as amicus curiae and asked her to provide detailed information in the matter.

On July 25, a separate bench of the apex court had said the right to life does not mean mere animal existence, but a life of dignity, autonomy, and well-being and stressed that mental health is central to this vision, while issuing pan-India guidelines to combat the rise in suicides and mental health issues among students in educational institutions.

The counsel for both institutes informed the bench that FIRs have been lodged in connection with both incidents.

"What is wrong with IIT Kharagpur? Why are students committing suicide?" said the bench, and asked the institutes as to whether they have given a thought to the issue.

A counsel, representing IIT Kharagpur, contended before the bench that a 10-member committee has been constituted to examine the issue and pointed out that there was a counselling centre. The counsel said that a phone number has been provided, which can be called anytime. The bench was informed that the concerned authorities were identifying students facing mental health problems.

The bench said, “We are informed that so far as the incident which occurred at Sharda University, the FIR came to be lodged by the father of the deceased and the investigation is in progress, let it proceed in accordance with law…”.

Regarding the incident at IIT Kharagpur, the bench said it was informed that within 30 minutes, the management learned of the suicide, they lodged a complaint in the police station. "The investigation in this regard is also in progress. Let the investigation continue in the right direction", said the bench, and listed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

A lawyer informed the bench that a student died by suicide at IIT Delhi on June 4, but an FIR has yet not been registered. The bench asked the amicus to examine the matter and act accordingly.

Jyoti Sharma, a second-year BDS student, allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of Sharda University located in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. Her body was shifted by university staff even before the police came. The amicus had informed the court that police officials claimed that since multiple people left fingerprints, the crime scene got compromised.

Ritam Mandal, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student of IIT Kharagpur allegedly died by suicide on July 18. She was a resident of Kolkata and was studying in a five-year dual degree programme. This was the fourth such case in the IIT Kharagpur campus since January this year. In the IIT Kharagpur case, the amicus was informed by the registrar that though a postmortem was conducted, the details were not known yet.