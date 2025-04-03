'Can't Treat Them Like Bonded Labourers': SC On States Making Rural Service Mandatory For MBBS Students

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its discontent with state governments imposing a bond on All India Quota MBBS students to serve in the remote areas after completing their medical courses.

The matter arose before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench was hearing a batch of petitions filed by 2011 batch students from a college in Garhwal. They assailed the high court order to pay the higher fees with 18 per cent interest as they did not execute the bond.

The apex court decided to reduce the interest rate to nine per cent and gave them four weeks. The apex court said the doctors were aware of the state government's policy of 2009 when they filled the admission form in 2011.

During the hearing, the bench said the students who have qualified in the All-India Quota are more meritorious than those admitted under the state quota. “How can these talented and meritorious people be treated like bonded labourers?" asked the bench.

The bench made these remarks against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand High Court upholding a 2009 policy of the state. The policy mandated All-India Quota students pursuing medical colleges in the state to sign a bond and serve the “inaccessible” and “extremely inaccessible” areas for five years in lieu of subsidised fees.

The Uttarakhand government said it was a voluntary bond, where those executing were allowed to complete the course on subsidised fees. The state counsel informed the bench that those students who have executed the bond to serve the remote areas of the state for five years can wriggle out of the undertaking by paying Rs 30 lakh to the state.

The bench said, “the states cannot impose conditions on the students in the All India Quota and impose a penalty of lakhs of rupees for not executing the bond to serve in rural areas and treat them like bonded labourers…”.

The Centre’s counsel said many states have been doing this to ensure the availability of doctors in remote areas, otherwise nobody would like to work there.

The bench asked, "How can a student serve a state, especially in remote areas where he does not belong?" For example, Justice Surya Kant said, suppose a meritorious student from Tamil Nadu takes admission under All India Quota in a college in Uttarakhand. How will he serve in inaccessible areas and extremely inaccessible areas? e wondered. "A patient in a remote area of Uttarakhand will not be able to convey his suffering to the doctor originally from Tamil Nadu and the doctor, despite having all his good intentions, would not be able to treat the patient”, observed the bench.