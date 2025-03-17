ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Sports Associations In India Are 'Ailing Bodies'

The top court called sports associations in India 'ailing bodies' while hearing Maharashtra Wrestling Association's plea against de-affiliation by the Wrestling Federation of India.

File Photo: Supreme Court (Getty Images)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 7:59 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that sports associations in India are "ailing bodies". The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Maharashtra Wrestling Association challenging an order of the Bombay High Court, passed in October last year, which dismissed the state body's petition against its de-affiliation by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The bench orally remarked, "All these sports associations, there is nothing like sports in them. They are all ailing bodies…". The bench adjourned the matter as no counsel appeared for the petitioner. A counsel, representing the respondents, contended before the bench that the petitioner had directly moved the top court without availing the appellate remedy in the High Court.

The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 24. The top court in January, this year, had issued a notice to the Centre and the WFI. The bench had sought their response on a plea filed by the Maharashtra wrestling body.

A single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court had found the plea to be non-maintainable. The High Court had then dismissed the plea with the liberty to file it before the appropriate court.

