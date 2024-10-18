ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Junks Plea For Setting Up Autonomous Body To Monitor Content on OTT, Other Platforms

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to set up an autonomous body to monitor and filter content and regulate videos on over-the-top (OTT) and other platforms in India, saying these are policy matters.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said: "This is the problem of PILs. They are all on policy (matters) now and we miss out genuine PILs…”.

The bench said that such an issue falls under the policy-making domain of the executive and requires wide consultations with various stakeholders.

Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, who filed the PIL, submitted that the court may permit him to withdraw the plea. Jha said he would approach the Union Ministry concerned with the grievances. “No. Dismissed,” the CJI said.