'Will Facilitate Creation Of A Robust Mechanism To Prevent And Stop Discrimination In Institutions’: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is willing to facilitate the creation of a robust mechanism to prevent and stop discrimination, after the court was informed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft regulations on establishment of Equal Opportunity Centres (EOC) in higher education institutions (HEIs) to oversee implementation of policies and programmes for disadvantaged groups.

The apex court said there are violations and non-compliance, due to the lack of sufficient teeth and power with the UGC, and stressed that once UGC's hands are strengthened, especially to cancel the recognition of HEIs, then this power can be used in the right direction.

The education regulator’s move came after the apex court issued a direction in January 2025 to notify within six weeks new regulations to combat caste-based discrimination and suicides in higher education institutions.

Today, the matter came up before a bench led by Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh. The bench was informed that the new set of regulations to counter discrimination, especially on the basis of religion or caste, will give the UGC “teeth and power” to cancel the recognition of the non-compliant higher education institutions.

The bench said petitioners may suggest their suggestions to the UGC, which shall be duly considered. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the petitioners, said in the last 14 months, there have been 18 deaths by suicide, especially in the IITs and IIMs. “We need to know what is the cause of these suicides in institutes of higher learning. The two petitioners who came to court lost (someone) in their families. And after (that), 14 other people have lost their lives. So, if they can give us data on this issue….," said Jaising.

Jaising pressed that there is no response from IITs and IIMs and some national law schools on a communication circulated by the UGC, on the basis of January 3 order of the apex court, seeking data on the Equal Opportunity Cells set up by HEIs.

Justice Kant said once this action-taking body emerges as a statutory authority, we are contemplating to assign them some responsibility. Jaising said that no response has come from the IITs and IIMs, but 710 universities have responded, and also some of the national law schools have not responded, and the court should direct them to respond to the UGC.

Justice Kant said if they do not submit any proposal, we will take it that they have no objection. Jaising insisted on bringing the data on suicides before the bench. "We have something in mind to collect the data. We do not have to depend on these IIMs or law schools. We will find out…," said Justice Kant.

Jaising pressed that suicides are taking place in institutions of higher learning – ITTs, IIMs, and law schools – and there is no data. “It is extremely unfortunate what is happening…we are looking for creating a strong and robust mechanism to tackle this issue," said Justice Kant, adding the court will take things to a logical conclusion.