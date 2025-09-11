ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can Court Be Powerless, Sit Idle, When One Of The Democracy Fails': SC On Presidential Reference

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Centre, how could the apex court, which is the custodian of the Constitution, remain powerless and forced to sit idle, if one of the wings of the democracy fails in discharging its duties.

The top court made this observation on the tenth day of the hearing on the presidential reference, which raised constitutional questions on whether the court can impose timelines for governors and the president to deal with bills passed by state assemblies. After hearing detailed submissions from the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta and Attorney General R Venkataramani, the bench reserved its judgment on the presidential reference.

The CJI told Mehta, "Whosoever high one be…as the custodian of the Constitution. I publicly say that I am a strong believer in the doctrine of separation of powers…judicial activism has to be there; it should not turn into judicial terrorism (or judicial adventurism). At the same time, if one of the wings of the democracy fails in discharging its duties, would the court, which is the custodian of the Constitution, be powerless and… to sit idle…?"

Mehta stressed that separation of powers is part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution, and that not just the court, the executive is also custodian of fundamental rights of the citizens, and likewise, the legislature is also custodian of the fundamental rights of citizens. Mehta argued that issuing a mandamus on the legislative functions of a constitutional authority would violate the theory of separation of powers.

Mehta submitted that for the last 50 years, assents to 90 per cent of bills were given in one month, and if a direction is used by the apex court for the grant of assent, it would be directing the governor to exercise his discretion in a particular manner.

Mehta contended that one constitutional functionary, which is the apex court, cannot issue a direction to another constitutional functionary, which is the governor. "Issuing mandamus to a constitutional high functionary having discretion would violate the theory of separation of powers," Mehta said.