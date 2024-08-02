ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea for Steps to Eradicate Superstition, Sorcery

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre and states to take appropriate steps to eradicate the menace of superstition, sorcery and other similar practices.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the answer to eradication of superstition is education. The top court said it is for the Parliament to intervene in such matters.

"How can we issue a writ that steps be taken to develop scientific temper and eradicate superstition? The founding fathers of the Constitution included all this in directive principles of state policy," the bench said.