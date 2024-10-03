ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Restrains Police Action In Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Case, Transfers Case To Itself

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred to itself the petition pending before the Madras High Court, in which the high court had directed the police to report on criminal cases registered against the Isha Yoga Foundation.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation moved the Supreme Court against an order passed by the high court, seeking a report from the Tamil Nadu government on all criminal cases registered against him and the foundation.

After hearing submissions from the foundation’s counsel, the apex court decided to transfer the case from the Madras High Court to itself and also asked the local police to submit the status report before it. The apex court has also restrained the police from taking any further action.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the foundation, mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and sought a hearing on it.

During the hearing, the CJI said, “You can't let police or army to enter a place like this….”. The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said what if the court were to ask the district legal services authority official to converse with the women?

Rohatgi said that there is someone behind all this and added that the habeas corpus petition filed by the mother of two women, who are now monks, was disposed of 8 years ago. Rohatgi said, that after 8 years, now, the father has come back and the high court has ordered an inquiry despite the women monks expressing their desire to stay at the foundation. The apex court said it could ask the DLSA officials to talk to these women and report back to the court.

The CJI observed, “We will stay the high court order because it was done without any prima facie reason….”.

Rohatgi said the women are connected online and they are willing to make a statement right away. One of the two women appeared online. The woman said she is willing to stay at the foundation. “We are here at Isha Yoga Centre by our own will. And, we also told the honourable judge of the high court that this harassment from our father’s side has been continuing for the past 8 years”, said one of the two women, who appeared virtually before the bench.

The bench said it will interact with the two women in chambers before issuing an interim order.