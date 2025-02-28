ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain Plea Against Temporary Release Of Gurmeet Ram Rahim

File Photo: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (IANS)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) against the temporary release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra. The petitioner had moved the top court, challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order.

The apex court said it is not keen to entertain the plea against the High Court order. "In that view of the matter, we are not inclined to consider the present petition," the bench said.

The SGPC moved the apex court against an order passed by the High Court in August 2024. The High Court disposed of the SGPC's plea, observing that in case an application was filed by Singh for temporary release, the same should be considered by the competent authority without any "arbitrariness or favoritism".

It has been alleged that Haryana, while granting temporary release to Singh, was misusing its powers under Section 11 of the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022. The SGPC counsel alleged that authorities granted paroles or furloughs to Singh repeatedly for the maximum period between 2022 and 2024.

During the hearing, the apex court noted that the High Court had said that if an application was made by Singh for his temporary release, it would be "considered strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2022" without "arbitrariness or favouritism or discrimination".

The SGPC's counsel argued that despite the High Court order, Singh was granted parole in January this year. The apex court told the SGPC’s counsel, "challenge that now and file a contempt petition before the High Court that they (authorities) have committed a contempt of the High Court's order…..".

In 2017, Singh was sentenced to a 20-year imprisonment for raping two disciples. The apex court, in January this year, agreed to examine the CBI's appeal against the acquittal of Singh and four others in the 2002 murder of Ranjit Singh, a former manager of the sect.

