‘Name Judges Whose Offspring Have Been Designated As Senior Counsel’: SC On Plea Against Senior Designations

New Delhi: A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday asked a lawyer how many judges’ he can name whose offspring have been designated as senior advocates’ and criticised him for insinuating that relatives’ of judges’ were being designated as senior advocates’ by courts.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The bench expressed its discontent with the allegations made in the plea against the conferment of senior designations to lawyers and termed it "scurrilous and unfounded".

The bench asked advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, who appeared for the petitioners, “How many judges can you name whose offspring have been designated as senior counsel?”

The bench, referring to the averments in the plea, said it had insinuations against the judges. “We find that various scurrilous, unfounded allegations have been made against the institution," said the bench. The plea filed by Nedumpara and others, including lawyers’, raised a grievance against the senior designations conferred to lawyers.

The plea claimed that it is difficult, if not impossible, to find a judge sitting or retired, of the High Court or Supreme Court, who has his offspring, brother, sister or nephew who has crossed the age of 40 remaining to be a plebeian lawyer.

During the hearing, Nedumpara vehemently argued that he could bring on record certain data and added that the bar was fearful of judges. At this juncture, the bench, which apparently got irked, said, "Mr Nedumpara, this is a court of law. Not a boat club or Azad Maidan in Bombay (Mumbai) to make speeches".