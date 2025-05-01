'Citizens Joined Hands To Fight Terrorism, Don't Demoralise Forces': SC On Plea In Connection With Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said this is a crucial hour, after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, when each and every citizen of this country has joined hands to fight terrorism, and the petitioners should refrain from seeking any direction, "which can demoralise our forces”.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing a plea seeking directions to constitute a judicial commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court to investigate the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed. The petition was filed by local residents Junaid Mohd Junaid, Fatesh Kumar Sahu, and Vicky Kumar.

During the hearing, Justice Kant, who apparently seemed irked with various directions sought from the court in the petition, said this is an hour of crisis, and such kinds of petitions should be brought in the domain of the court.

"Since when retired high court and Supreme Court judges, have become experts in investigation," said Justice Kant. The counsel, who was one of the petitioners, said he will not press for this prayer mentioned in the petition. The bench that petitioners have already filed the petition with this prayer and brought it into the public domain.

"Tell us since when we have acquired this expertise of investigation. We (judges) only decide disputes…," said Justice Kant. The counsel pressed for securing the interest of Kashmiri students studying outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The bench asked the counsel to withdraw the petition and cautioned him from asking the court to pass an order on the petition.

The counsel urged the bench to appoint an amicus in the matter, and requested the court to pass a direction regarding the safety of students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench, expressing anguish at the directions sought from the court, told the counsel, "First you are asking for a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate…issue guidelines for so and so…award interim compensation so and so…direct the Press Council of India to do so…".

"This is a crucial hour where each and every citizen of this country has joined hands to fight terrorism. Do not make any prayer which can demoralise our forces. It is not acceptable to us. As far as students are concerned, you can go to the concerned high court…”, said the bench.

Justice Kant said, "This is not the time and look at the sensitivity of the issue…”. The petitioners' counsel requested the bench to allow him to withdraw the petition. The bench allowed the counsel to withdraw the petition and also allowed him to move before the high court for the cause of students, and added, “it is clarified that we have not expressed any opinion…”.

The plea also sought a direction to the Press Council of India to ensure that only "fair and true" reporting is allowed, keeping in view the harmony and peace of society. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already begun its investigation into the April 22 attack.