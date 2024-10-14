SC Junks PIL Alleging Side-Effects of COVID-19 Vaccines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea alleging side-effects such as blood clotting due to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, saying that the petitioner should understand what would be the side-effect if vaccines were not available and the plea was filed to create a sensation.

The matter came up before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The bench said the PIL was filed just to create a sensation and added, “file a class action suit! What is the use of this?”

The bench said: “Please also understand what would be the side-effect if you did not take the vaccine". The apex court said it is not keen to rake up the matter and the petition was filed just to create a sensation.

The counsel, representing the petitioners, argued that there has been class action suit in other countries including the United Kingdom. The bench replied that the petitioners can file a class action suit and not an Article 32 plea. "What is the use of this? This is just for other purposes. We will dismiss this”, said the bench.

After hearing the submissions, the apex court dismissed the petition, which was filed by Priya Mishra and others.