SC Sets Aside NGT Order Imposing Rs 3 Crore Fine On Mining Firm

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside an NGT order imposing around Rs 3 crore fine on M/s Govardhan Mines and Minerals as compensation for damages to the environment on account of illegal stone mining activities in the Dadam Hills of Tosham at Bhiwani, Haryana.

Asking the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to deal with the case afresh, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and justices Sanjay Kumar and Manmohan took strong note of the green panel’s order and said it did not deal with the contentions of the firm and adopted the report of a committee set up to ascertain illegal mining.

“This order does not deal with the contentions raised by the mining company (M/s Govardhan Mines and Minerals). The arguments of the parties need to be dealt with by the first court which is NGT here,” the CJI said.

The bench accepted the submissions of senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the mining firm, that the NGT did not deal with the contentions of the company and based its findings on the committee's report which was wrong. The CJI, however, did not agree with Divan's legal submission of "res judicata".

"Res judicata" is a legal doctrine that prevents a court from re-examining a case that has already been decided by the same court which means a litigant cannot be vexed again and again on decided issues. Divan argued that the issue of the alleged illegal mining was previously decided by the NGT and the same could not have been re-agitated by the panel in another case.