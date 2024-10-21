ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Halts NCPCR's Communication On Shifting Of Students Of Unrecognised Madrassas To Govt Schools

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the operation of the communications issued by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) urging states to shift students of unrecognised madrassas to government schools.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, represented Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind before the bench. It was contended before the bench that communications of the NCPCR and consequential actions of some of the states needed to be stayed.

The Muslim organisation has challenged the action of governments of Uttar Pradesh and Tripura directing that students of unrecognised madrassas should be shifted to government schools.

The apex court ordered that child rights body communication issued on June 7 and June 25 this year should not be acted upon and the consequential orders of the states shall also remain stayed.