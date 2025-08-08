After CJI Gavai’s Letter, SC Deletes Direction Stripping Allahabad HC Justice Prashant Kumar Of Criminal Roster

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday deleted the direction in its August 4 order, which stripped criminal matters of the roster of an Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Prashant Kumar, "till he demits office", after the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai wrote a letter to a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala, to reconsider the caustic observations against the judge.

Justice Pardiwala, pronouncing the order in the matter, said: “The high court are not separate islands that can be disassociated from this institution and we reiterate that whatever we said in our order (on August 4) was to ensure that the dignity and authority of the judiciary as a whole is maintained high in the minds of the people of this country. As that will go a long way in reinforcing the faith …”.

The bench, also comprising Justice R. Mahadevan, said it is not a matter of error or mistake committed by the judge concerned in appreciating the legal points or facts. "We were concerned with the appropriate direction to be issued in the interest of justice and with a view of protecting the honour and dignity of the institution", said the bench.

The bench said the litigants in this country approach different courts of law to seek justice. "For 90%, litigants in this country, the high court is the final court of justice. Only the remaining 10% can afford to approach the Supreme Court. The litigants who come to the court expect the justice delivery system to function in accordance with law and not obtain absurd or irrational orders", it said.

Justice Pardiwala said: “since the request has been made in writing by the CJI Gavai and due deference to the same, we hereby delete paragraphs 25 and 26 respectively (from the August 4 order)”.

The bench made it clear that though it is deleting the paragraphs, “we leave it to the chief justice of the high court to now look into the matter. We fully acknowledge that the chief justice of the high court is the master of the roster. As observed above, our directions were absolutely not interfering with the administrative power of the high court.

“When matters raise institutional concerns affecting the rule of law, this court may be compelled to step in…”, said the bench.

The bench observed that it hopes in future, it may not have to come across such perverse and unjust orders from any high court. "The endeavour of the high court should be to upload the rule of law and maintain institutional credibility. If the rule of law is not maintained or protected within the court itself, then that would be end of the entire justice delivery system in the country", said the apex court.

The bench said judges at any level are expected to work efficiently, discharge their duties diligently and always try an endeavour to fulfil constitutional good, while closing the matter. The bench directed its registry to forward a copy of the order to the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

The paragraphs deleted from the August 4, said: “The Chief Justice shall make the concerned judge sit in a Division Bench with a seasoned senior judge of the High Court. We further direct that the concerned judge shall not be assigned any criminal determination, till he demits office. If at all at some point of time, he is to be made to sit as a single judge, he shall not be assigned any criminal determination”.

The high court judge had refused to quash a magistrate's summoning order against a company which was accused of not paying the balance monetary sum in a business transaction of civil nature. The judge had said that asking the complainant to pursue civil remedy for recovering the amount was unreasonable being time intensive.

“With all due deference and humility at our command, we are constrained to observe that the impugned order is one of the worst and most erroneous orders that we have come across in our respective tenures as judges of this court”, said the apex court.

The bench said the judge concerned has not only cut a sorry figure for himself but has made a mockery of justice. “We are at our wits’ end to understand what is wrong with the Indian judiciary at the level of high court”, said the apex court.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a challenge to the high court's order which dismissed an application filed by one M/S Shikhar Chemicals seeking to quash summoning order in a case of commercial transaction.

In this case, the complainant (Lalita Textiles) delivered goods in the form of thread to Shikhar Chemicals worth Rs 52.34 lakh of which an amount of Rs 47.75 lakh came to be paid, however, the balance amount has not been paid, till date. The complainant filed a criminal complaint for the recovery of the balance amount. The magistrate issued summons against the applicant after recording the complainant's statement. The company moved the high court against the order, contending the dispute was purely civil in nature. The high court rejected the plea of the applicant.

The apex court termed the high court's take on the issue as "shocking", and added, “It is an extremely sad day for one and all to read the observations contained in para 12 of the impugned order."

