ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Illegible, Font Is Minuscule’, SC Not Impressed with IMA's Chief Apology

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

The Supreme Court bench asked the senior counsel representing IMA chief to file physical copies of 20 editions of a newspaper, where his apology was published. The apex court expressed its discontent regarding the unconditional apology published by IMA chief R V Asokan in a newspaper over his "damaging" comments about it in an interview.

Representational
Representational (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its discontent regarding the unconditional apology published by Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief R V Asokan in a newspaper over his "damaging" comments about the apex court in an interview to a news agency.

A bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta said the excerpt of the apology filed before it was "illegible" as the font was "minuscule". The bench told senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing the IMA chief, , “We will not budge until we see advertisements in physical form, show us the actual size. No arguments till we see the advertisements….”.

The bench asked the senior counsel to file physical copies of 20 editions of a newspaper, where his apology was published, within one week.

During the hearing, Patwalia submitted a list of publications where the apology was published. "What is the size? Who can read this? It is less than 0.10 cm," the bench said.

Asokan had made the remarks while answering queries about Patanjali Ayurved Ltd misleading advertisements case which was published in various publications. Patwalia said his client was apologetic regarding the statement he made during the interview. "He is not obliging anyone by tendering the apology," the bench shot back.

Patwalia requested the bench to pass an order that would settle the matter against the IMA President as Justice Kohli is set to retire on September 1, 2024.

"Appropriate bench will pass an order, not today. It doesn't matter which court it is. If you comply with the order, you will be getting the appropriate relief," the bench told Patwalia.

A new bench will be constituted by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud after Justice Kohli retires.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the IMA alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its discontent regarding the unconditional apology published by Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief R V Asokan in a newspaper over his "damaging" comments about the apex court in an interview to a news agency.

A bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta said the excerpt of the apology filed before it was "illegible" as the font was "minuscule". The bench told senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing the IMA chief, , “We will not budge until we see advertisements in physical form, show us the actual size. No arguments till we see the advertisements….”.

The bench asked the senior counsel to file physical copies of 20 editions of a newspaper, where his apology was published, within one week.

During the hearing, Patwalia submitted a list of publications where the apology was published. "What is the size? Who can read this? It is less than 0.10 cm," the bench said.

Asokan had made the remarks while answering queries about Patanjali Ayurved Ltd misleading advertisements case which was published in various publications. Patwalia said his client was apologetic regarding the statement he made during the interview. "He is not obliging anyone by tendering the apology," the bench shot back.

Patwalia requested the bench to pass an order that would settle the matter against the IMA President as Justice Kohli is set to retire on September 1, 2024.

"Appropriate bench will pass an order, not today. It doesn't matter which court it is. If you comply with the order, you will be getting the appropriate relief," the bench told Patwalia.

A new bench will be constituted by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud after Justice Kohli retires.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the IMA alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCSUPREME COURTIMA CHIEFAPOLOGYSC ON IMA CHIEF

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.