ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Illegible, Font Is Minuscule’, SC Not Impressed with IMA's Chief Apology

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its discontent regarding the unconditional apology published by Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief R V Asokan in a newspaper over his "damaging" comments about the apex court in an interview to a news agency.

A bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta said the excerpt of the apology filed before it was "illegible" as the font was "minuscule". The bench told senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing the IMA chief, , “We will not budge until we see advertisements in physical form, show us the actual size. No arguments till we see the advertisements….”.

The bench asked the senior counsel to file physical copies of 20 editions of a newspaper, where his apology was published, within one week.

During the hearing, Patwalia submitted a list of publications where the apology was published. "What is the size? Who can read this? It is less than 0.10 cm," the bench said.

Asokan had made the remarks while answering queries about Patanjali Ayurved Ltd misleading advertisements case which was published in various publications. Patwalia said his client was apologetic regarding the statement he made during the interview. "He is not obliging anyone by tendering the apology," the bench shot back.