‘Illegible, Font Is Minuscule’, SC Not Impressed with IMA's Chief Apology

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its discontent regarding the unconditional apology published by Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief R V Asokan in a newspaper over his "damaging" comments about the apex court in an interview to a news agency.
A bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta said the excerpt of the apology filed before it was "illegible" as the font was "minuscule". The bench told senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing the IMA chief, , “We will not budge until we see advertisements in physical form, show us the actual size. No arguments till we see the advertisements….”.
The bench asked the senior counsel to file physical copies of 20 editions of a newspaper, where his apology was published, within one week.
During the hearing, Patwalia submitted a list of publications where the apology was published. "What is the size? Who can read this? It is less than 0.10 cm," the bench said.
Asokan had made the remarks while answering queries about Patanjali Ayurved Ltd misleading advertisements case which was published in various publications. Patwalia said his client was apologetic regarding the statement he made during the interview. "He is not obliging anyone by tendering the apology," the bench shot back.
Patwalia requested the bench to pass an order that would settle the matter against the IMA President as Justice Kohli is set to retire on September 1, 2024.
"Appropriate bench will pass an order, not today. It doesn't matter which court it is. If you comply with the order, you will be getting the appropriate relief," the bench told Patwalia.
A new bench will be constituted by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud after Justice Kohli retires.
The apex court was hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the IMA alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.