SC: Hare Krishna Temple In Bengaluru Belongs To ISKCON Society Bengaluru

FILE- Heads and devotees of ISKCON photographed in front of the ISKNON facility while staging a protest in Bengaluru. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society Bengaluru. The judgment of the apex court has brought down the curtains over a decade-old legal tussle, where two societies, with similar names and spiritual missions, were pitted against each other.

The judgment was pronounced by a bench led by Justice A S Oka. The bench decided to allow the plea of ISKCON Bangalore challenging an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, which ruled in favour of ISKCON Mumbai over control of the iconic Hare Krishna temple and educational complex in Bengaluru.

The trial court's decree was restored by the bench, also comprising Justice A G Masih. The detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day. The trial court had ruled in favour of ISKCON Bangalore, recognising its legal title and granting a permanent injunction against ISKCON Mumbai, but the high court reversed this ruling.