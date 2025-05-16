SC: Hare Krishna Temple In Bengaluru Belongs To ISKCON Society Bengaluru

ETV Bharat / bharat

The top court held that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society in the city.

The top court held that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society in the city.
FILE- Heads and devotees of ISKCON photographed in front of the ISKNON facility while staging a protest in Bengaluru. (ANI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : May 16, 2025 at 11:56 AM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society Bengaluru. The judgment of the apex court has brought down the curtains over a decade-old legal tussle, where two societies, with similar names and spiritual missions, were pitted against each other.

The judgment was pronounced by a bench led by Justice A S Oka. The bench decided to allow the plea of ISKCON Bangalore challenging an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, which ruled in favour of ISKCON Mumbai over control of the iconic Hare Krishna temple and educational complex in Bengaluru.

The trial court's decree was restored by the bench, also comprising Justice A G Masih. The detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day. The trial court had ruled in favour of ISKCON Bangalore, recognising its legal title and granting a permanent injunction against ISKCON Mumbai, but the high court reversed this ruling.

ISKCON Bangalore had moved the top court on June 2, 2011 challenging the high court's verdict of May 23, 2011.

ISKCON Bangalore, a Karnataka-registered society, contends that it has been operating independently and managing the Bengaluru temple for decades.

ISKCON Mumbai, registered under the national Societies Registration Act of 1860 and the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950, claims that ISKCON Bangalore is merely its branch and that the property in question rightfully belongs under its jurisdiction.

