SC Surprised Over Improvement In Dallewal’s Health Despite 50-Day Fast, Seeks AIIMS Medical Board's Opinion

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday raised questions about the contradictory reports on the health status of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death for nearly 50 days.

The court wondered how Dallewal's health parameters are improving despite fasting and asked the Punjab government for a copy of his health reports to be examined for an opinion from the medical board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh.

Justice Kant asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Punjab government, “How can it happen… You are there, and on one hand, you are saying that your doctors are there…We like to know how the parameters are improving”.

Justice Kant further queried that Dallewal had been fasting for 49 days, and his health parameters were improving. “Last time you gave a chart to us, your averment was that they were improving…,” said Justice Kant. Sibal clarified that the parameters are stable and not improving.

The bench was informed that a medical board was constituted by the Punjab government for the comprehensive medical examination of Dallewal. “So, according to you, the platelets, which were 222,000 on December 24, 2024, have now improved to 254,000…” Justice Kant asked Sibal. The bench sought a complete set of health reports of Dallewal.

The bench asked the Punjab government chief secretary to submit Dallewal’s test reports during the day with the apex court registrar, which will communicate the reports to the AIIMS director for an opinion from the medical board.

The apex court referred to the comparative chart of investigation based on blood samples of Dallewal taken on three dates in December 2024 and January 2025. “We direct the chief secretary to hand over a complete set of these reports to enable this court to take an opinion on the medical/health condition of Dallewal from the medical board that may be asked to be constituted by the director of AIIMS, Delhi. The report shall be submitted to the registrar judicial during the day, who shall coordinate with the director of AIIMS and obtain the opinion of experts based on these reports,” said the apex court in its order.

Sibal contended that some progress has been made in connection with the shifting of Dallewal to a makeshift hospital, which has now been set up 10 meters from the protest site. He also informed the bench that representatives of the central government are also meeting the protesting farmers.

The bench noted that Sibal has submitted that some active steps have taken place and there is progress in the matter. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further consideration on January 22.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) (non-political), began his indefinite hunger strike on November 26, 2024. He refused medical aid offered by the Punjab government, and his health deteriorated recently. Farmers, under the banners of SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year.