SC Puts On Hold Delhi HC Order Regarding Ayushman Bharat Scheme In Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which directed the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for the implementation of PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih. The bench decided to put on hold the order passed by the High Court and issued notice to Centre and others, on the petition filed by the Delhi government.

Last month, the High Court had asked the Centre and state government to sign an MoU by January 5 to ensure that the central scheme was implemented in the national capital. The Delhi government has strongly opposed the implementation of the central scheme saying that the Delhi citizens enjoy “superior benefits” under its schemes.

During the hearing on Friday, senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, submitted that central government powers in the context of the national capital are limited to matters under Entries 1, 2 and 18 in the State List (public order, police, and land). It was argued before the apex court that the order passed by the High Court redefined the government's power in connection with the health sector.