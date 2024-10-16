‘He Is A Declared Fugitive’, Solicitor General In SC Objects To Zakir Naik Plea for Clubbing of FIRs

New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday raised an objection before the Supreme Court in connection with the maintainability of a plea filed by fugitive Zakir Naik seeking clubbing of 2013 FIRs, filed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and elsewhere, pertaining to the hate speech.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and A.G. Masih. A plea was filed in the apex court by Naik in 2013, seeking the clubbing of several cases filed against him in various states, and all these cases to be investigated by one agency.

During the hearing, Mehta, representing the Maharashtra government, objected to the maintainability of Naik's plea seeking direction of clubbing of FIRs in several states regarding hate speech. Mehta said a person who is declared a fugitive, can he file an Article 32 petition. Mehta said he was ready with the counter affidavit. A counsel, representing Naik, said the matter is regarding the clubbing of FIRs and added that he has no instructions in connection with the withdrawal of the case.

After hearing submissions, the bench asked Naik’s counsel to file an affidavit of the petitioner whether he wants to pursue it or withdraw. The apex court added that Mehta may file the counter affidavit.

The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing next week.

In 2013, Zakir Naik faced umpteen cases across the country and three in Maharashtra for hurting religious sentiments. Most of these cases, at Vengurla in Sindhudurg, at Sawantwadi and at Kurla were registered by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS).