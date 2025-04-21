'Don't Require Court's Permission': SC On Contempt Plea Over BJP MP’s Remark On Judiciary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday told a petitioner’s counsel that he does not require the court's permission to file a contempt petition against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, in connection with his criticism of the apex court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna. On Saturday, the BJP had distanced itself from Dubey's criticism of the Supreme Court, with party president and Union Minister J P Nadda calling the comments his personal views.

Today, the matter was mentioned before a bench led by Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih. A counsel, representing a petitioner, cited recent news reports regarding comments made by the BJP MP and said he wanted to file a contempt petition with the court's permission. Justice Gavai said, "You file it. For filing, you don't require our permission…..".

The bench said that the petitioner needs to get a sanction from the Attorney General of India in the matter. Last week, Dubey launched a broadside against the Supreme Court, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court has to make laws. The BJP MP also took a swipe at CJI Khanna, holding him responsible for "civil wars" in the country.

Later, Anas Tanveer, a lawyer in the apex court representing one of the litigants in the Waqf Act case, wrote to Attorney General R Venkataramani seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey regarding his "grossly scandalous" remarks "aimed at lowering the dignity" of the top court.

"I am writing this letter under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, read with Rule 3(c) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court, 1975, to humbly seek your kind consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Nishikant Dubey, Member of Lok Sabha from Godda parliamentary constituency in Jharkhand, for statements made by him in public that are grossly scandalous, misleading, and aimed at lowering the dignity and authority of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," the letter said.