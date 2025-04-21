'Situation Seems To Have Gone From Bad To Worse….’: SC On Child Trafficking, Asks Delhi Police To Nab The Kingpin

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said "situation seems to have gone from bad to worse", while it asked the Delhi Police to take steps to arrest an accused behind a child trafficking racket in the national capital.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The bench made the observation while interacting with a Delhi Police inspector entrusted with the probe in a case over the trafficking of several newborns in the Dwarka area.

The bench said it is unfortunate that the parents of the infants seem to have sold off their own children. "The situation seems to have gone from bad to worse….," said the bench, while taking a dim view of the alleged involvement of parents in the trafficking of infants. Delhi Police was represented by Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave.

Expressing concern on trafficked children, the bench said, "You never know where these children will land up. In the case of a girl child, you know where she lands…". The bench made it clear to the Delhi Police that it would have to find these missing children at any cost and arrest the kingpin, and scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

The bench asked the police officer to inform it about the steps taken in the case and also directed the police to take all necessary steps to arrest gang leader Puja and three missing infants.

On April 15, the apex court had delivered a significant judgement on the issue of inter-state child trafficking rackets in another case. The apex court had cancelled the bail granted to 13 accused in that case.