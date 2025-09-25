ETV Bharat / bharat

Would Tread Cautiously On Challenges To Provisions Of Hindu Succession Act: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has observed that while examining challenges to provisions of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, it would tread the path carefully, and stressed that the Hindu social structure and its basic tenets have been in existence for thousands of years, and it would not want to adversely affect it.

The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench was hearing petitions challenging certain provisions of succession under the 1956 Act. The provisions prioritise a woman’s husband’s family over her parents and siblings in inheritance matters if she dies intestate (not having made a will before one dies).

During the hearing, the bench observed, “Do not demean the structure of the Hindu society that we already have. As a court, we are putting you to caution”.

The bench emphasised having a balance between social structure and giving rights to women, and stressed that the rights of women were also important.

“There is a Hindu social structure and you do not bring it down... We do not want our judgment to break something that has been there for thousands of years," the bench observed.