Nithari Serial Killings: SC to Examine CBI Plea against Acquittal of Surendra Koli by HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine petitions filed by CBI against the verdict delivered by the Allahabad High Court verdict, acquitting Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

A bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan sought a response from Koli on separate pleas filed by the CBI against the high court's verdict delivered in October 2023. In May this year, the apex court had agreed to hear a plea filed by the father of one of the victims’ assailing the high court's verdict.

The apex court said it will hear the petitions filed by CBI along with the petition filed by father of a victim.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, submitted before the bench that Koli was a serial killer who used to lure young girls and kill them and termed the killings "gruesome".