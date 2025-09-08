ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar SIR | SC Directs ECI To Accept Aadhar Card As Proof Of Identity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the Aadhaar card will be accepted for establishing the identity of a person for the purpose of inclusion/exclusion of a voter in the revised voter list of Bihar, and authorities are entitled to verify the Aadhaar card.

The Supreme Court asked the Election Commission of India (ECI), "What is the problem if the Aadhaar is taken as the 12th document in the Bihar SIR?".

The ECI informed the apex court that the Aadhaar card will be taken into consideration for establishing the identity of a person for the purpose of inclusion/exclusion of a voter in the revised voter list of Bihar. The petitioners urged the top court to issue a direction that the Aadhaar card should be considered as the 12th document in Bihar SIR.