Bihar SIR | SC Directs ECI To Accept Aadhar Card As Proof Of Identity
SC asks EC to consider issuing necessary directions for acceptance of Aadhaar in Bihar SIR.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the Aadhaar card will be accepted for establishing the identity of a person for the purpose of inclusion/exclusion of a voter in the revised voter list of Bihar, and authorities are entitled to verify the Aadhaar card.
The Supreme Court asked the Election Commission of India (ECI), "What is the problem if the Aadhaar is taken as the 12th document in the Bihar SIR?".
The ECI informed the apex court that the Aadhaar card will be taken into consideration for establishing the identity of a person for the purpose of inclusion/exclusion of a voter in the revised voter list of Bihar. The petitioners urged the top court to issue a direction that the Aadhaar card should be considered as the 12th document in Bihar SIR.
The ECI said it will accept Aadhaar for the purpose of identity. The top court said that Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship and cited a section of the the Representation of People Act. It added that Aadhaar is one of the documents to prove the identity of a person.
The ECI argued before the apex court that Aadhaar does not have the same status as a passport or a land document or a birth certificate. The apex court observed that one of the provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act allows Aadhaar as proof of residence.
The Supreme Court, however, said Aadhaar will not be considered as proof of citizenship.