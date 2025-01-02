ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhojshala Temple-Mosque Row : SC Notes Excavation At The Site Despite Interim Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed its registry to place before the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna a plea challenging an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey at the Bhojshala temple-cum-Kamal Maula Mosque complex.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti.

The bench said that a bench led by CJI is already hearing a batch of pleas wherein the Places of Worship Act has been challenged. During the hearing, a counsel submitted that the matter considered by a bench led by CJI does not come in the way of the present matter, as Bhojshala complex is ASI-protected. However, the bench said the CJI may examine tagging it with the connected matters.

A contempt petition was also listed today alleging a violation of the court's earlier interim order against excavation at the site. The bench said it had clearly said no excavation in its interim order passed last year but from the pictures, it is apparent that some excavation is going on.