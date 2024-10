ETV Bharat / bharat

Kidnapping Case: SC Refuses to Set Aside Anticipatory Bail Given to Bhavani Revanna

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to set aside the anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order and junked the plea filed by the state government.