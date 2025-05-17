ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case: SC Declines Pre-Arrest Bail To Krishna Mohan Reddy And K Dhananjaya

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to grant protection from arrest to two accused, P Krishna Mohan Reddy and K. Dhananjaya Reddy, in the multi-crore AP liquor scam case, saying that claims of political bias alone against the ruling dispensation is not sufficient to grant anticipatory bail, overlooking the other materials on record. The two had served under former Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s office during the previous YSRCP regime.

On Friday, a bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan observed that the grant of anticipatory bail to the appellants could become a hurdle for the investigating agency if it were to seek their custodial interrogation. The state government had argued that misappropriation of public funds to the extent of Rs 3,000 crore had occurred.

The bench said it is needless to say that for the purpose of custodial interrogation, the investigating agency has to make out a prima facie case at the time when remand of the accused is sought.

The bench said after going through the materials on record, it is of the view that the court should not exercise its discretion for the grant of anticipatory bail and pointed out that the high court had already looked into the matter and declined to grant anticipatory bail to them.

The bench said, “at this stage we would like to observe, to make out a prima facie of political bias or mala fides, that by itself is not sufficient to grant anticipatory bail overlooking the other materials on record”. “Political bias may have its own legal implications and that has to be looked into at some point of time….”, said the bench.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vikas Singh, along with advocate M.A. Nazki, represented the appellants before the bench. The counsel said the appellants were retired public servants who were arraigned in the case as part of a well-hatched conspiracy, and the case was the result of political malice and bias on the part of the ruling dispensation.