Excise Policy Cases: SC Reserves Order on AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Pleas

By PTI

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

The apex court reserved its decision on Manish Sisodia's bail request linked to the Delhi excise policy scandal. Sisodia, arrested by the CBI and ED earlier this year, argues he has been held for 17 months without trial.

AAP Leader Manish Sisodia (ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on pleas filed by AAP leader Manish Sisodia seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan heard submissions advanced by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for Sisodia, and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who represented the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 17 months and the trial against him has not yet started.

The ED and the CBI have opposed his bail pleas. The ED has claimed before the apex court that it has documents to show Sisodia's "neck-deep involvement" in the alleged scam.

AAP LEADER MANISH SISODIA EXCISE POLICY SCAM SC ON MANISH SISODIA BAIL

