'Pleas Against Acquittal Must Be Filed And Fought With Sincerity’: SC On Prosecution In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday queried Delhi Police for not filing appeals challenging the acquittals in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases and stressed that prosecution should be carried out “seriously”, and appeals should be fought with sincerity.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Delhi Police before the bench. The bench told Bhati that appeals against the acquittals must be filed and fought with sincerity, and added, "In a number of cases you have not challenged the order passed by the Delhi High Court”.

"Frankly speaking, filing special leave petitions doesn't serve purpose unless it is filed and prosecuted seriously. You tell us, in matters which were filed earlier, were any senior lawyers engaged to argue the matter? It has to be done seriously not just for the sake of it," observed the bench.

Senior Advocate HS Phoolka, representing petitioner S Gurlad Singh Kahlon, submitted the appeals filed by the police were just a formality. The bench emphasised that prosecution must be done earnestly and sincerely and made it clear that the court is not saying that the outcome must be in a particular manner.

Phoolka, citing a judgment by the Delhi High Court, contended that there was a cover-up and the state did not prosecute properly. He sought the court's permission to place the judgments on record. The Delhi Police counsel submitted that letters were written to file appeals in six cases of acquittal. After hearing submissions, the bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on February 17.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by former Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee member Kahlon, on whose plea the top court in 2018 constituted an SIT led by Justice SN Dhingra to probe 199 cases where investigations stood closed.

Delhi witnessed large-scale violence and killings of persons from the Sikh community following former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her bodyguards in 1984. According to a report of the one-man Nanavati Commission, formed to probe the violence, there were 587 FIRs registered in Delhi in relation to the 1984 riots that witnessed 2,733 people being killed.