‘What Happens To Democratic Principles?’, SC Notice To Telangana Over ‘Delay’ In Deciding Disqualification Pleas Of MLAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Telangana government and others on the pleas alleging delay by the assembly speaker in deciding the petitions seeking disqualification of BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress, asking should this situation continue till the end of term of the assembly? What happened to the democratic principles?

The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine Gerorge.

During the hearing, the bench asked, in a democracy, should this situation go on till the end of the term of the assembly? What happens to the democratic principles? Justice Gavai asked, "A reasonable period for deciding disqualification plea should be at the end of the term?"

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and A M Singhvi represented some of the respondents in the matter, and senior advocate C A Sundaram represented the petitioners. The bench asked senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for one of the respondents, to tell the court the time limit for the speaker to decide the matter, and then the court will not decide the matter.

Justice Gavai said, "We had asked Mr Rohatgi to tell us the time limit." Justice Gavai, in a lighter vein, said: “Every matter cannot be operation successful and patient dead. I am not referring to anything (smiles)”. He added that people are not interested in only getting the law decided; their interest is how the decision affects them.

Sundaram said that Mr Rohatgi, while appearing in the previous hearing, said that they are not going to file a reply. “Three facts are admitted: 1. Disqualification applications were filed in March and April 2023. 2. So far as the other subject matter of the writ petition is concerned, it was filed in June- July 2024. More than one year has passed, and nothing has happened….” said Sundaram.

Justice Gavai said let them file a reply in the matter. Sundaram opposed giving three weeks to the respondents to file a reply and stressed that they are just delaying the matter, and added, “it is another way of delaying…”.

The bench noted that Mr Singhvi and Mr Rohatgi said there was no formal notice in the matter, and therefore, the respondents could not file a reply. “No doubt the objection is hyper technical. However, we do not want any objection to be raised at a subsequent point of time that petitions were decided without following the principles of natural justice," said Justice Gavai.

The bench, in its order, said it recollects that in the previous hearing,g it had put a query to Mr Rohatgi as to whether the speaker would express the timeline within which the matter will be decided so that the court could avoid passing any order. The bench said it had directed that the matter be listed on February 20, 2025, and noted that on this date, Rohatgi said that he had instructions that no such statement could be made on behalf of the speaker. “We issue a common notice to the respondents”, said the bench in its order today.

The bench sought responses of the state government, speaker’s officer, Telangana legislative assembly secretary, Election Commission and the defected lawmakers before the next date of hearing. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 25. While one of the pleas challenges the November 2024 order of the Telangana High Court over the disqualification of three BRS MLAs who joined the ruling Congress, the other petition is over the remaining seven legislators who defected.