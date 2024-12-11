SC Notice To Kerala Temple Committee On Discontinuing Ancient Ritual Of 'Udayasthamana Pooja'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea against an order passed by the Kerala High Court in favour of the administration of the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple, which decided to discontinue the ancient ritual of "udayasthamana pooja" on Ekadasi. Udayasthamana pooja refers to the various worship conducted in temples throughout the day from sunrise (udaya) to sunset (asthamana).

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal. The bench issued notice to the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee, Kerala government, and others on the plea. The bench made it clear that the chart of daily pooja displayed on the temple's website should not be altered.

"We cannot intervene now. We will issue a notice to the other side. Prima facie we are satisfied…”, said the bench.

The apex court passed the order on a plea filed by P C Hary and other members of the family with priestly rights in the shrine, contending that "Ekadashi" was the most important festival of the temple.

"Guruvayur Sree Krishna Swamy Temple is one of the most sacred Maha Vishnu Temple. It is also known as the Dwarka of the South. It is believed that Guruvayoor temple's unique "Aacharams" (traditions), daily rituals, pooja Sambradayas and pooja timings are streamlined by Adi Sankaracharya and the same is religiously and systematically observed. It is believed that any disturbance or deviation from these rituals, poojas, and ceremony will impair the manifestations of divine force or Chaitanya of Guruvayoor Temple," said the plea.

The plea said udayasthamana pooja is a series of nearly 15-18 poojas that are conducted from sunrise to sunset. “It is an admitted fact that, since 1972, the Guruvayur Devaswom is conducting Udayasthamana pooja on Ekadasi day. It is the specific case of the Petitioner that the pooja has been conducted even prior to 1972, on the same day i.e. Ekadasi," said the plea.

The plea said the non-performance of Udayasthamana pooja on the Shuklapaksham day in Vrishchikam M.E is against the established religious custom, ritual and usage followed in the Guruvayur Temple. It is believed by the devotees that the said act is a bad omen and may impair the manifestations of divine force or Chaitanya of the temple, it added.

The plea said the important religious decisions in temples are taken through astrological consultations, known as Ashtamangalyapreshnam (astrological consultations), and more than seven astrologers will participate in the Ashtamangalyapreshnam.

"It is conducted openly within the Temple premises in the presence of Ooralan, devotees, temple employees, kazhakam, general public, and all other stakeholders. Each and every point placed per consultation ought to be subjected to critical analysis by the astrologers based on planetary movements and other signs. Before taking such an important decision, the Respondents ought to have followed the said process," said the plea.

The temple administration recently decided not to conduct the ritual on Ekadasi, citing difficulties over crowd management and the desire to allow more devotees time for darshan.