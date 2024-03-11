What SC Asked 'No 1 Bank in India' SBI in Electoral Bond Case - 10 Points

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily at the State Bank of India and turned down the bank's request for more time to disclose details of the electoral bond scheme. The apex court has instructed the bank to share the details with the Election Commission of India (ECI) by tomorrow. The saving grace was that the top court said it would not take up the contempt petition filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), but put the bank on notice for the same, while asking the bank's chairman and MD to file an affidavit on compliance. It also directed the poll body to publish the details on its website by 5 pm on Friday, while fixing the deadline to share information for the bank as Tuesday's (March 12) close of business.

