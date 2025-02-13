ETV Bharat / bharat

'Delhi-Centre Won't Fight, Won't Assure They Will Be Proactive': SC On Air Pollution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said after the change in guard, and the recent win by the BJP in the Delhi polls, the tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government might have ended but it does not mean it would result in a solution to the issue of air pollution. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae in the matter, contended before the bench that she was relieved that Delhi and the Centre wouldn't be at loggerheads after the BJP was set to form government in the national capital. Singh submitted before the bench that half of the time was wasted in fighting and, as a consequence, the issues remain unresolved.

In a lighter vein, the bench remarked, "That's the practical aspect of it. They may not be fighting, that does not mean they will be proactive". Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, contended that she was optimistic that there would be no confrontation, and sought the court’s permission to ease GRAP-IV measures that are currently enforced in the national capital. The bench asked Bhati to give an air quality index (AQI) chart.