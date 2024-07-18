ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court NEET-UG Hearing: 'Decision For Re-exam Must Be Based On Concrete Footing, SC Tells Petitioners'

Screengrab: Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra hearing more than 40 pleas connected to the NEET-UG paper leak. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has commenced its hearing pleas related to the controversy-ridden National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG. The bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the issue has 'social ramifications'.

"The Court said that it will open the case today and that lakhs of young students are waiting for this, let us hear and decide," CJI said.

Chandrachud told the petitioners to show that the paper leak was systemic and it has affected the entire examination which would warrant cancellation of the exam.

Centre informed the apex court that "there are 131 students who are not falling within 1 lakh eight thousand, who want a re-test. And, there are 254 who are falling within 1 lakh eight thousand, who are opposing the re-test." The submission came when the top court wanted to know the number of students demanding a re-test and those against it.

CJI wanted to know the cut-off mark for the 56,000 government seats. "What is the cut-off mark for the 56,000 (government seats) and the 1 lakh eight thousand?" He asked.

"If we accept your wider submission, we would like your assistance on which are the lines on which the investigation must happen," the CJI told senior advocate Narender Hooda, counsel for petitioners.

Hooda said that he has a handicap that the NTA has not declared the entire results and sought that the NTA should have declared the results of the one lakh people who would get admission.

Chandrachud also wanted to know how many seats were available in government medical colleges.