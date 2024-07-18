NEET-UG Paper Leak: SC Orders NTA to Release Centre-wise, State-wise Result On Website By Saturday

'Worried About How Much Time Between Breach Of Paper And Main Exam'

The CJI said the bench was worried about how much time they(Paper Leak gang) had between the breach of the paper and the main exam. "We are worried about how much was the period between the breach of the paper and the main exam," says CJI.

The CJI queried the petitioners, if they have any material to indicate that the Patna model of paper leak was replicated elsewhere. Hooda cited the Godhra incident where people from various states had congregated. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said none from the Godhra incident are getting admission. The CJI concurred with Mehta as the module did not go through, it was localised and those involved were arrested.

Hooda maintained that the leaked answers of the NEET-UG question paper had reached Godhra. The CJI pointed out the problem is only with Hazaribagh.

"Can we cancel the entire examination?" he asked the petitioners. Hooda said the conspiracy for the paper leak was hatched one month before the exam.