SC: Money Offered By Devotees In Temple Not For Setting Up Marriage Halls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to put on hold an order passed by the high court, which said temple funds couldn’t be treated as public or government funds, saying that the money offered by devotees was not meant for the construction of marriage halls.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench, while hearing the pleas challenging the Madras High Court's decision, observed, “devotees do not offer their money to the temple for the purpose of setting up these marriage halls. It may be for the improvement of the temple.”

The bench asked, “If there is a marriage party going on in a temple's premises and all kinds of vulgar songs are played, is that the purpose of a temple's land?”

The bench suggested that such money be utilised for charitable purposes such as education and towards medical institutions.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and other lawyers were representing the petitioners.

The bench observed that the issue was whether the decision taken by the government was right or wrong. After hearing submissions, the bench agreed to hear the challenge and scheduled the matter for hearing on November 19.