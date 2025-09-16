SC: Money Offered By Devotees In Temple Not For Setting Up Marriage Halls
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 16, 2025 at 6:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to put on hold an order passed by the high court, which said temple funds couldn’t be treated as public or government funds, saying that the money offered by devotees was not meant for the construction of marriage halls.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench, while hearing the pleas challenging the Madras High Court's decision, observed, “devotees do not offer their money to the temple for the purpose of setting up these marriage halls. It may be for the improvement of the temple.”
The bench asked, “If there is a marriage party going on in a temple's premises and all kinds of vulgar songs are played, is that the purpose of a temple's land?”
The bench suggested that such money be utilised for charitable purposes such as education and towards medical institutions.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and other lawyers were representing the petitioners.
The bench observed that the issue was whether the decision taken by the government was right or wrong. After hearing submissions, the bench agreed to hear the challenge and scheduled the matter for hearing on November 19.
“We will hear this matter. We are not granting any stay order to the petitioners,” the bench said.
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had quashed the government orders allowing the construction of marriage halls with funds belonging to five temples at different locations in Tamil Nadu. The high court, in an order passed on August 19, held that the government’s decision to construct marriage halls for rental purposes by giving them for wedding functions wasn’t within the definition of “religious purposes”.
The high court passed the order on a plea challenging the government orders allowing the construction of marriage halls with temple funds.
In the high court, it was argued that the government had no jurisdiction to utilise temple funds or surplus funds for the construction of marriage halls under the provisions of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act and its rules.
