SC Modifies Order On Stray Dogs: 'Release All After Sterilisation Except Rabid Or Aggressive Ones'

New Delhi: In a major update, the Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 order and said that the stray dogs, which are picked up by the municipal authorities, will be sterilised, dewormed, vaccinated and released back to the same area from which they were picked up. The apex court, however, made it clear that this relocation shall not apply to those dogs which are infected with rabies or are suspected to be infected with rabies or those displaying aggressive behaviour.

A three-judge bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said the court has impleaded all the state governments and union territories, and expanded the scope of the matter pan-India, beyond Delhi and NCR, as matters are pending in other high courts.

The bench issued notice to all secretaries of the Department of Animal Husbandry and local bodies, stating that all similar matters from the high courts will be transferred to the apex court "so that final national policy or decision is taken with regards to this problem."

Suggesting certain modifications in the previous order, the bench said, "Municipal authorities continue to comply with direction in the para 12 (1) and 12 (2) of the subject order...."

"The dogs that are picked up shall be sterilised, dewormed, vaccinated, and released back to the same area from which they were picked up. It is, however, clarified that this relocation shall not apply to the dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those that display aggressive behaviour," said Justice Nath, pronouncing the order on behalf of the bench.

The bench added that such dogs shall be immunised and sterilised and under no circumstances should they be released back into the streets. "Such stray dogs shall be kept in a separate shelter after sterilization and immunization…municipal authorities shall forthwith commence exercise for creating dedicated feeding spaces for the stray dogs in each municipal ward," the bench said.