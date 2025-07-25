ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Modifies Accused Sentence To Life Term

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of a man in a sexual assault case of a minor girl but modified his sentence to life term instead of imprisonment till the remainder of natural life, saying "the constitutional bar against retrospective imposition of a harsher penalty under Article 20(1) is clear and absolute".

A life imprisonment lasts for a minimum of 14 years. The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench agreed with the contention that since the offence was committed in May 2019, the amended provision of Section 6 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act could not have been applied to his case. Section 6 deals with punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

"The sentence of 'imprisonment for life, meaning remainder of natural life,' as per the amended provision, did not exist in the statutory framework (in May, 2019)….Under the unamended Section 6, the maximum punishment permissible was imprisonment for life in its conventional sense and not imprisonment till the remainder of natural life", said the bench.

It added that the amended provision of Section 6 of the Act came into force on August 16, 2019.

“The constitutional bar against retrospective imposition of a harsher penalty under Article 20(1) is clear and absolute. The trial court, in applying the enhanced sentence introduced by the 2019 Amendment to Section 6 of the POCSO Act, has effectively subjected the appellant to a punishment greater than that which was permissible under the law in force at the time of commission of the offence which is clearly violative of the bar contained in Article 20(1) of the Constitution of India," said the bench.