Supreme Court Modifies Accused Sentence To Life Term

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of a man in a sexual assault case of a minor girl but modified his sentence to life term instead of imprisonment till the remainder of natural life, saying "the constitutional bar against retrospective imposition of a harsher penalty under Article 20(1) is clear and absolute".
A life imprisonment lasts for a minimum of 14 years. The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench agreed with the contention that since the offence was committed in May 2019, the amended provision of Section 6 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act could not have been applied to his case. Section 6 deals with punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.
"The sentence of 'imprisonment for life, meaning remainder of natural life,' as per the amended provision, did not exist in the statutory framework (in May, 2019)….Under the unamended Section 6, the maximum punishment permissible was imprisonment for life in its conventional sense and not imprisonment till the remainder of natural life", said the bench.
It added that the amended provision of Section 6 of the Act came into force on August 16, 2019.
“The constitutional bar against retrospective imposition of a harsher penalty under Article 20(1) is clear and absolute. The trial court, in applying the enhanced sentence introduced by the 2019 Amendment to Section 6 of the POCSO Act, has effectively subjected the appellant to a punishment greater than that which was permissible under the law in force at the time of commission of the offence which is clearly violative of the bar contained in Article 20(1) of the Constitution of India," said the bench.
The bench observed that prior to the 2019 amendment, Section 6 entailed a minimum punishment of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment along with the fine.
Under the unamended Section 6, the maximum punishment permissible was life term in its conventional sense and not imprisonment till the remainder of natural life.
The bench upheld the conviction of the appellant under section 6 of the POCSO Act. It added, "We modify the sentence to that of rigorous imprisonment for life, as understood under the unamended statute, and set aside the sentence of imprisonment for the remainder of the natural life. The fine of ₹10,000/- is maintained".
The appellant man was booked in 2019 on the complaint of the father of the minor survivor. The bench delivered the judgment on an appeal filed by a man against a September 2023 order of the Chhattisgarh High Court. The high court rejected his plea against a trial court verdict, convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life with the fine.